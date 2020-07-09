Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution. Timothy Rock of Clarksburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office. The sentence will run concurrently to a two-to-15-year sentence imposed in state court last year for falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted he killed his estranged wife during an argument last August. News outlets reported 41-year-old James Michael Kiser pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal with Kanawha County prosecutors, . He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served per the terms of the plea deal. Kiser apologized during the hearing to the family of his former wife, Crystal Dawn Kiser, and told the judge he killed her during a heated argument in August at her grandmother’s home.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths. Application forms are available online and are being taken through Aug. 31. The forms require a nonrefundable survey deposit of $1 per acre and will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies. The agriculture department says a forest health protection specialist will determine whether the level of infestation meets guidelines. A contract to participate must be signed by early December. At least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land is required to participate. Adjoining landowners may combine properties to meet the requirement.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs. The Republican governor on Wednesday said he's targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to reopen schools but stressed that the timing could change depending on the state’s caseload. He did not immediately detail the safety precautions schools would be required to implement. The announcement comes after health officials reported the state’s highest single-day tally of new virus infections Tuesday with 146 cases. Last weekend, the state blew past previous highs with at least 115 cases Saturday and 93 on Sunday.