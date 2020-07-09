Advertisement

Man faces up to 20 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

Richard Curl, who’s in his mid-30s and from Fayette County, W.Va., faces multiple felony offenses including sexual abuse and the use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man arrested last year on charges related to sexual abuse faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the allegations stem from a 2018 investigation.

Curl also must register as a sex offender for life upon his release.

