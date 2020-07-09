Man faces up to 20 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man arrested last year on charges related to sexual abuse faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

Richard Curl, who’s in his mid-30s and from Fayette County, is facing multiple felony offenses including sexual abuse and the use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the allegations stem from a 2018 investigation.

Curl also must register as a sex offender for life upon his release.

