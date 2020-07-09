Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Days after providing support to the Mountaineer Food Bank, three members of the West Virginia National Guard tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.

Officials tell WSAZ.com they suspect one soldier was potentially exposed while off duty.

All 64 West Virginia National Guard members who participated in the mission have been tested. Additional personnel from the national guard were tested at hospitals and the 50 or more staff members at Mountaineer Food Bank were also tested using a mobile lab.

All positive results will be officially reported to the DHHR and will be filed under the county where that service member lives.

