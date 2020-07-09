Advertisement

Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19

According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.
According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Days after providing support to the Mountaineer Food Bank, three members of the West Virginia National Guard tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.

Officials tell WSAZ.com they suspect one soldier was potentially exposed while off duty.

All 64 West Virginia National Guard members who participated in the mission have been tested. Additional personnel from the national guard were tested at hospitals and the 50 or more staff members at Mountaineer Food Bank were also tested using a mobile lab.

All positive results will be officially reported to the DHHR and will be filed under the county where that service member lives.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Charleston opens cooling center after power outages

Updated: 1 hour ago
A cooling center has been opened in South Charleston after a power outage in the city has left over 1,200 people without power.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,751 cases, 95 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,000 coronavirus cases are currently considered active in the state, officials say.

Local

Water main break fills business parking lot in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
A water main break has broken out in the parking lot of a shared business building in Charleston Thursday morning.

Local

National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kanawha County in effect from noon Thursday until 8:00 p.m. Heat index values of the upper 90′s to lower 100′s are expected.

Latest News

News

Man detained following pursuit in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was detained after attempting to flee from police Thursday morning.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

News

Criminal investigation underway after child death

Updated: 8 hours ago
A criminal investigation is underway after a 5-year old girl died.

Video

Man sentenced to 20 years for wife’s murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
James Kiser, who's from Kenna, West Virginia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife Crystal last year.

Video

Athletic workouts suspended two weeks after positive COVID-19 case in Portsmouth

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Monday, all Portsmouth sports summer workout programs were suspended for two weeks, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and cheerleading.

Local

Man faces up to 20 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Richard Curl, who’s in his mid-30s and from Fayette County, is facing multiple felony offenses including sexual abuse and the use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor.