National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you find yourself working outside Thursday, you’ll want to find some shade and pack plenty of water.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Kanawha County in effect from noon Thursday until 8:00 p.m. Heat index values of the upper 90′s to lower 100′s are expected.

Experts advise people out in the heat to avoid consuming sugary drinks and to stop working immediately if you have symptoms of a heat stroke.

Those symptoms include:

Extremely high body temperature

Red, hot, dry skin (with no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Kanawha County Commission President Carper said, “It is a proven and known fact that heat exhaustion and heat stroke kills. Please heed sound medical advice.”

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young added, “Staying inside to beat the heat is another way to fight both the heat and COVID-19. Use an air conditioner if possible or a fan to circulate air. Check on your neighbors. If you go out in the heat, drink plenty of water or sports drinks.”

Monica Mason, FNP-BC Director of Clinical Services and Education at KCEAA stated that “During today’s heat advisory, KCEAA ambulances will be stocked with water and ice to ensure those who may experience heat-related illnesses can cool down quickly. KCEAA will be ready to assist any first responder, such as a fire firefighter, who may be on the scene of a call and experience a heat-related problem.”

Mason advises everyone to remain indoors in a cool environment, stay hydrated, and check on your loved ones during today’s heat.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.