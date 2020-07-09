Playground hoops popular in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two nights a week you can find some serious hoopsters on 2nd Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. It’s called “The Jungle” and the outdoor court hosts some very good basketball for players up and down the Kanawha Valley.

The sessions were organized by John Brown, the son of former Marshall player John Brown, and Stacy Shannon. The invite high school and college players to mix it up on the outdoor courts.

There are several different “games” available: 3 on 3, 2 on 2, and even 1 on 1.

Jim Treacy looked more closely at the playground hoops hysteria.

