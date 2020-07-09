South Charleston opens cooling center after power outages

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cooling center has been opened in South Charleston after a power outage in the city has left over 1,200 people without power.

According to the AEP Outage Map, the power outage happened in the Montrose area of South Charleston.

The map says the outage was due to a tree falling, and restoration time is estimated at 1 p.m.

The South Charleston Community Center will serve as a cooling station for anyone who needs it until 8 p.m. Thursday. Employees at the Community Center say the basketball courts will serve as a cooling stations.

