Water main break fills business parking lot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water main break has broken out in the parking lot of a shared business building in Charleston Thursday morning.

Our crew at the scene says the employees of Spa Bliss and Omega Commercial Interiors on the 1200 block of Smith Street were notified of the main break by customers.

The businesses were notified around 10 a.m. about the water main break.

Traffic is not effected by the break at this time.

