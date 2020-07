Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for West Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 12:15 PM Dem Sen. Joe Manchin visits coronavirus testing lab - Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin visits Qlabs Inc labs to receive an update on statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and thank local lab workers

Location: QLabs, 4918 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV

Weblinks: http://www.manchin.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/Sen_JoeManchin

Contacts: Sam Runyon, sam_runyon@manchin.senate.gov, 1 202 228 1810, 1 202 740 6241

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM City of Huntington Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Location: Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave, Huntington, WV

Weblinks: http://www.cityofhuntington.com, https://twitter.com/huntingtoncity

Contacts: City of Huntington, 1 304 696 5540