Advertisement

Sonar, divers search for ‘Glee’ star thought to have drowned

By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:03 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Teams are using sonar and robotic devices in what could be a long search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who authorities believe drowned in a Southern California lake.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference Friday, two days after Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found asleep and alone on a boat the two had rented a few hours earlier.

Search teams on Lake Piru are towing sonar devices across the surface that scan the bottom for shapes that might be a body, then employing small remote controlled devices to explore the underwater spaces that show promise.

Two such shapes were found Friday, but neither led to Rivera, Buschow said.

Divers are also still searching the murky waters, but fewer are being used than in the hours immediately after the 33-year-old was reported missing.

“We’re putting as many assets as we can out there,” Buschow said. “We appreciate everybody’s concern out there about locating her, and providing some closure for her family.”

Surveillance video showed Rivera and her son parking and entering the boat dock in the recreation area at the lake 55 miles (89 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. She had experience boating on the lake.

About three hours later, the man who rented them the pontoon boat found the boy alone on it wearing a life vest. The boy told investigators he and his mother had gone swimming, and he had gotten back on the boat but she hadn't.

An adult life vest was found in the boat, along with Rivera's identification, and her car was still in the parking lot.

On Thursday, authorities said they believed she had accidentally drowned, and the search had shifted from an effort to rescue Rivera to an attempt to find her body.

Search teams were focusing on the north end of the lake, known as the Narrows, where the boy was found, and the east side, where wind patterns suggest it might have been earlier.

The boy, Rivera’s son with actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and with family members, authorities said. The couple divorced in 2018.

The last tweet on Rivera’s account, from Tuesday, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy “Glee.”

If she is declared dead, she will become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show’s leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

And co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: moments ago
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

National Politics

Graham says he plans to call Mueller to testify before Senate panel

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to call Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 5 hours ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

National Politics

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.