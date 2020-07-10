Body found in Catlettsburg identified

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A body found Thursday in Catlettsburg has been identified as a missing Huntington man, the Boyd County coroner said.

Mitchell Dean, 41, had been reported missing by his mother about five days ago.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office said help was needed identifying the man, based partly on a distinct tattoo just above his left elbow.

The coroner’s office said Dean’s body was found in the river.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.