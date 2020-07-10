Family and community welcome COVID-19 survivor home

MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - State Route 218 was lined Friday with homemade signs, balloons, and neighbors cheering as Nickie Swain returned home after spending four months at St. Mary’s Medical Center battling COVID-19.

“It’s amazing. I can’t find the words to tell you how wonderful it is to have him home,” said Lynn Swain, Nickie’s wife.

Nickie Swain was first sick in March with what he thought was a common cold. But three days later, he was admitted to the COVID unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He was at a loss for words, overwhelmed by the love and support from the community.

“This is the best day I’ve had in the past four months,” Nickie Swain said. “I had some good days and a bunch of bad ones, too.

It’s a homecoming the Swain family has been praying for, and a celebration that won’t be forgotten.

“I will never take a day with my parents for granted because we just don’t know how many days we have left with them,” said Jordon Craft, Nickie’s daughter.

“You need to tell everyone you love them every day ... don’t wait. Make sure they know because you don’t know what’s coming,” said Lynn Swain.

