Advertisement

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives early for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives early for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confederate Army symbols within the military, including prominent Army bases named for rebel generals, are divisive and can be offensive to Black people in uniform, the nation’s top officer said Thursday.

"The American Civil War was fought and it was an act of rebellion, it was an act of treason at the time, against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution, and those officers turned their backs on their oaths," Army Gen. Mark Milley told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that some see it differently. "Some think it's heritage. Others think it's hate."

He said he has recommended creating a commission to study the matter. The House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act for the budget year starting Oct. 1 include provisions for changing the names of 10 Army bases named for Confederate generals. President Donald Trump says he would veto the defense bill if the version that reaches his desk includes a requirement to change the names.

"These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a. history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump wrote on Twitter last month. "The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations."

Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

"For those young soldiers that go onto a base — a Fort Hood, a Fort Bragg or a fort wherever named after a Confederate general — they can be reminded that that general fought for the institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors," Milley said.

He recalled an enlisted soldier told him, early in Milley’s career while serving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, that “he went to work every day on a base that represented a guy who had enslaved his grandparents.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: moments ago
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

National Politics

Graham says he plans to call Mueller to testify before Senate panel

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to call Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 5 hours ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

National Politics

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.