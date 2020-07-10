Advertisement

Judge’s block of Kentucky governor’s COVID-19 executive order does not include mask order

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
<b> UPDATE 7/11/20

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WSAZ) - The mask mandate stands, said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Friday during his press conference regarding the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to Gov. Beshear, his executive order requiring all Kentuckians to wear a face covering in public and outdoors when social distancing guidelines cannot be met still goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday despite a temporary restraining order issued by a Scott County circuit court judge.

The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses.

<b> ORIGINAL STORY 7/10/20 </b>

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order for all Kentuckians to wear a mask has been temporarily put on hold.

A Scott County Circuit Judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Beshear’s executive order, which was supposed to go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

It stems from a lawsuit filed by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. Evans Orchard is located in Scott County, Kentucky.

The order stops the statewide enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders with respect to all of Kentucky’s agritourism venues registered with the KDA. There are 548 agritourism sites registered with the KDA.

“Surprisingly, lawyers for the governor admitted in court this week that the administration used the emergency regulatory process to expand telehealth during the pandemic, but they didn’t do that when they closed or began to reopen the economy,” said Commissioner Quarles.

In the temporary restraining order, the judge ordered Gov. Beshear to cease issuing or enforcing executive orders related to COVID-19 unless the orders meet specific criteria for an emergency as outlined by state law.

Gov. Beshear is expected to address this at a news conference Friday, scheduled for 4 p.m.

To read more about Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate he issued Thursday click here.

