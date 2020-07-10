Advertisement

Ky. governor says restraining order does not stop mask mandate

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - The mask mandate stands, said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Friday during his press conference regarding the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to Gov. Beshear, his executive order requiring all Kentuckians to wear a face covering in public and outdoors when social distancing guidelines cannot be met still goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday despite a temporary restraining order issued by a Scott County circuit court judge.

The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear's pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron intervened in support of the plaintiffs, but Gov. Beshear said Friday the attorney general did not file a motion to stop the mask mandate, he filed a motion for a hearing for the judge to think about whether or not it violates the law.

Gov. Beshear went on to say, “We have taken the Scott county injunction and appealed it to the court of appeals because we believe it is problematic. You don’t write restraining orders like this. It’s very bizarre. It’s not legal.”

Gov. Beshear says despite reports, it’s not the “AG verses the Governor. It’s the people of Kentucky against the coronavirus.”

“Anybody who makes it harder to defeat the coronavirus - that costs lives, results in people going through significant sickness. I just want to do the right thing to protect our people and I’ll go through whatever courts we have to get there.”

said Gov. Beshear

When asked how the mask requirement would be enforced, the governor says the primary way will be by businesses not being allowed to serve people not wearing masks. He says he also hopes local officials will help with the enforcement.

Friday Governor Beshear announced 426 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the second-highest number since the pandemic began. The commonwealth’s positive total now stands at 18,670 cases. He also says 13 positive cases reported Friday are very young children.

The governor also reported eight new deaths in the state, bringing that grim total to 620.

