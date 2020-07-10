Lawrence County Museum welcomes back visitors

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - After many weeks of being shut down, the Lawrence County Museum in Ironton is ready to welcome back guests.

Established in 1988, the museum is located on the corner of 6th and Adams streets.

“We’ve had people come from California and Idaho and all over,” said Kay Rader. “They are looking for their family roots and they come here and they can sit down, and we’ll supply them with books and papers to look at.”

The Lawrence County Historical Society seeks to preserve parts of local history, collect artifacts and objects and operates as a non-profit, run by volunteers.

“The house was built in 1870 and the Gray family bought it in 1878 and they lived here for 99 years,” Rader said. “Three generations lived here. They were very active in the community, and their story is one of the stories we tell here.”

You can visit the museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or Sunday.

The group also hosts an annual cemetery walk in September that features historical characters significant to Lawrence County.

Paid memberships to the historical society help support and keep the doors to the museum open.

