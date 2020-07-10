Local Quilter Named WSAZ Hometown Hero

GREENUP CO., Ky (WSAZ) - For 30 years, Elveda Womack helped people as a social worker. Now that she is retired from work, she has not stopped being a positive influence in Eastern Kentucky. She has been spending countless hours making quilts for the Ashland Hospice house and recently finished her 100th. In recent months, she’s been crafting COVID-19 facemasks and does it all for the love of volunteering. Here’s her story that aired on Friday July 10th.

