Pike County Schools reveals plans for fall

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Schools District is providing students with an option on how to receive their education this fall in the face of COVID-19.

Students can choose to enroll online or attend in-person classes five days a week. The online learning option will take place through the Canvas Learning Management Program. It involves students watching an instructional video from a teacher and then completing an assignment based upon that video.

The full-time, in-class option will see students in class five days per week, but adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing and wearing masks while moving or when social distancing is not possible.

“We’re going to do everything possible to protect our kids. But at the same time we need to educate our kids,”, Pike County Schools Assistant Superintendent Freddie Bowling said. “We prefer face-to-face, but if that’s not an option parents have the choice for virtual learning too.”

The online learning program will allow students to still participate in sports and extracurricular activities, too.

Face masks will be required for students in first through twelfth grades when on buses and attending in-person classes.

“Kindergarten down to preschool-aged kids are not required to wear a face mask. However, all other kids will wear masks unless they can practice the 6-foot social distancing,” Bowling said.

The school district’s opening date for the fall semester will be Aug. 26 for students, with the school year concluding in mid-May 2021.

