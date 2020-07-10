Teenagers hurt in ATV crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two teenagers were transported to a local hospital Friday after an ATV crash in the Hernshaw area of Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

Four teens were on the ATV at the time of the crash, and none of them were wearing seat belts.

According to deputies, the teens hit a curve on a gravel road near Lens Creek, lost control and then the ATV rolled over.

The ATV belonged to one of the teen’s grandfathers.

