WVSSAC announces practice, competition dates for fall sports

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVSSAC says while fall sports will happen during the 2020-2021 school year in the state, the athletic calendar has been pushed back.

Officials announced Friday that the start date for practices has been set for August 17.

As far as the start of competition, volleyball, cheerleading, cross-country and soccer can resume competitive activities beginning September 2.

Officials say golf can begin contests a little bit sooner on August 24 due to the fact that the sport requires the least amount of days of practice and players can practice social distancing better than any other sport.

Football games will begin on a Thursday night, September 3.

Detail guidance from the governor’s office and the WVSSAC will be available Friday evening here.

WVSSAC officials say masks and CDC social distancing guidelines will need to be met by all teams, staff and coaches. This will be the case during games and competitions as well.

“I tell people it’s up to the public to decide whether or not we are going to have athletics come this fall because you are the one that will wear the mask, take the social distancing, and wash your hands. It sounds like an easy thing to do for everyone to get on board. So, if you are the one not social distancing, not wearing a mask, you could very well be the one. You are setting the example for someone not to follow and then that hurts all of our chances of participating.”

Friday Gov. Justice was greeted by a large crowd of students and student athletes chanting ‘let us play’ when he arrived for his COVID-19 press briefing.

