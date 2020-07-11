Advertisement

37-year-old Ohio war vet dies from COVID-19 complications on Fourth of July

The Port Clinton man served in the U.S. Army for nine years and did two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died at his home from complications related to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July.
The Port Clinton man served in the U.S. Army for nine years and did two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died at his home from complications related to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July.(WOIO)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Richard Rose was only 37 years old when he died at his home from complications due to COVID-19. He was born and raised in Port Clinton.

Those who knew Rose described him as kind, funny, and caring.

His family said he was very active in helping homeless vets and in preventing veteran suicide.

The Port Clinton man served in the U.S. Army for nine years and did two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died at his home from complications related to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July.

“We were blown away, you know? You hear about this virus and you don’t expect it to affect people, younger people like ourselves,” said Nick Conley, who was Rose’s friend.

Conley met Rose through a shared love of video games. He is crushed that he lost his friend to this virus, but he’s also hurt by something Rose posted on Facebook back in April.

That post has now been shared more than 10,000 times. It reads, “Let’s make this clear. I’m not buying a mask. I’ve made it this far by not buying into that damn hype.”

“Rick is getting slaughtered online right now for his decision that he made not to wear a mask and that’s not right,” Conley said. “We should still be compassionate whether we agree with someone’s beliefs or not. Someone has passed away and we should have some compassion towards that.”

Rose’s family said he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1 and died just three days later. Rose’s family said he had no known pre-existing health conditions.

“It’s horrible that we lost Rick but the even more tragic part of that is who else became infected because of the actions that he chose,” Conley said.

Conley hopes his friend’s death will serve as a warning to others.

“I know a lot of people that haven’t met someone that they know of that has been diagnosed with the virus and I wanted people to see it was real and my hope is that people will see that this does happen and people will be more cautious,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Video

Family of five-year-old abuse victim speaks out

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family of Annabell Greene is speaking out for the first time.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 61 more cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The WV DHHR released new numbers Sunday morning.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue WV rally held at capitol steps

Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally members showed in support of law enforcement.

News

Family of 5-year-old who died from abuse heartbroken by what happened to her

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Annabell Greene passed away earlier this week from what investigators say were injuries sustained from acts of abuse.

News

How to report noncompliance to Kentucky mask order

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In the wake of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that requires Kentuckians wear a face covering while in public, law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth are saying they are not who you should call to report anyone not complying with the order.

Breaking

One dead after crash in Ripley, W.Va.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a portion of Ripley Road is shutdown while first responders from several departments are on scene.

VOD Recordings

HERD THAT FALLS IN TBT

Updated: 21 hours ago
HERD THAT TBT MARSHALL BASKETBALL

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-11-2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing