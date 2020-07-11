Band, show choir information for West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released guidance for marching bands show choirs and other fine arts.

The document says there will be no band camps this year.

Social distancing measures will be in place, including shorter practices, smaller groups and indoor rehearsals for show choir will not be allowed.

The document says the following:

Since the announcement during Governor Jim Justice’s press conference on July 10, 2020 regarding school athletics, there have been many questions regarding marching band, show choir and fine arts activities. Marching bands may begin practicing under current West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) guidelines (outdoors, pods of no more than 10, etc.). Proper social distancing and sanitation protocols are required. Unfortunately, there will be no band camps this year. At this time, neither the WVSSAC nor the West Virginia Department of Education can support bringing such large numbers of students together for full days of large scale activities. We understand the importance and value of band camps and regret that traditional band camps will not be possible this year. However, bands may rehearse for a three hour period each day using best public health practices and pods of 10 or less.

Show choirs, general choirs and ensembles may also hold summer practices outdoors in small groups of less than 10, while utilizing proper social distancing, sanitation protocols and best health practices. Indoor rehearsals are prohibited because of the threat of spreading aerosolized droplets from singers in small or confined spaces. When held in confined spaces, these activities carry a high threat threshold for disease transmission and are not permitted. For additional information, refer to WVSSAC guidelines for school bands.

