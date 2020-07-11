Coalition calls for removal of Stonewall Jackson statue on Capitol grounds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A diverse coalition of organizations wrote a letter to the Capitol Building Commission and Gov. Jim Justice, calling for them to immediately begin removing the statue of Confederate general and slaveholder Stonewall Jackson from the West Virginia Capitol grounds.

This comes a month after a protest at the statue calling for its removal.

Justice has said it will take legislative action for the statue to come down.

The coalition consists of groups such as Black Lives Matter: West Virginia and WV Free.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.