COVID-19 W.Va. | 1 new death reported

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources announced Saturday morning that 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more person has died since Saturday morning’s update.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there have been 204,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,146 total cases and 96 deaths.

The latest death is a 68-year-old woman from Ohio County. “It is with great sadness that we report the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to her family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (505/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (111/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (249/5), Kanawha (388/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (99/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (478/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (81/1), Raleigh (72/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).

