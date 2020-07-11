COVID-19 W.Va. | 91 more cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources announced Saturday morning that 91 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 203,712 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,074 total cases and 95 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (505/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (111/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (249/5), Kanawha (388/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (99/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (478/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (81/1), Raleigh (72/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).

