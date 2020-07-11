Crash slows traffic on I-79 in Clendenin; 2 taken to hospital
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Traffic is backed up Friday night on Interstate 79 in Clendenin after a crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
One of two southbound lanes is closed at this time.
The single-vehicle accident was reported around 8:45 p.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
