Crash slows traffic on I-79 in Clendenin; 2 taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Traffic is backed up Friday night on Interstate 79 in Clendenin after a crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

One of two southbound lanes is closed at this time.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

