First Warning Forecast | Heatwave breaks for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a week with uncomfortable heat and humidity, the trend finally breaks for a few days. However, a new heatwave will take shape towards the middle and end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees. Expect a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon with dry conditions. The day will feel much more comfortable overall as the humidity will be lower and temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a pleasant breeze.

Saturday night will see a few clouds. A weakening complex of showers and storms may bring a bit of rain to our western counties in Ohio and Kentucky towards dawn, but most locations should stay dry. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely. Some storms could be strong, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may linger Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows fall to the mid 60s. By Monday afternoon, dry conditions will return under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

The next heatwave begins on Wednesday. With continued dry conditions and ample sunshine, afternoon highs will jump to the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be hazy, hot, and humid with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely both days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.