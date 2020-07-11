Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heatwave breaks for now

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a week with uncomfortable heat and humidity, the trend finally breaks for a few days. However, a new heatwave will take shape towards the middle and end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees. Expect a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon with dry conditions. The day will feel much more comfortable overall as the humidity will be lower and temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a pleasant breeze.

Saturday night will see a few clouds. A weakening complex of showers and storms may bring a bit of rain to our western counties in Ohio and Kentucky towards dawn, but most locations should stay dry. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely. Some storms could be strong, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may linger Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows fall to the mid 60s. By Monday afternoon, dry conditions will return under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

The next heatwave begins on Wednesday. With continued dry conditions and ample sunshine, afternoon highs will jump to the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be hazy, hot, and humid with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely both days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Storms return Sunday, heat to eventually follow

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
After a comfortable Saturday with dry conditions, storms return to the Tri-State on Sunday. While the heat is kept at bay in the near-term, much hotter temperatures will return for the middle and end of the week ahead.

Forecast

Heat-busting showers and storms pass

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Heat wave backs off for tolerable weekend ahead. But buyer beware as next week will turn the tides to heat again.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Wave Ends With Thunder

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Thunderstorms form in the heat of evening.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Latest News

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
Tony says the heat wave will continue Friday with some heat-busting thunderstorms by the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
First Warning Forecast

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the heatwave will steamroll on for the next few days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | High Heat, Downpour Threats Continue

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat wave conditions arrived mid last week and are still here with room to run!

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT