First Warning Forecast | Storms return Sunday, heat to eventually follow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a comfortable Saturday with dry conditions, storms return to the Tri-State on Sunday. While the heat is kept at bay in the near-term, hotter temperatures will return for the middle and end of the week ahead.

Saturday night will see a few clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most locations will stay dry. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday morning will start with a mix of clouds and sun along with the opportunity for a quick passing shower. Rain and storms will become more common during the afternoon as clouds thicken. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 80s.

Showers and storms taper Sunday night into Monday morning with patchy fog likely. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

The next heatwave begins on Wednesday. With continued dry conditions and ample sunshine, afternoon highs will jump to the mid 90s.

Thursday through Saturday will be hazy, hot, and humid with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. There is the opportunity for scattered showers and storms in the humid environment each day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.