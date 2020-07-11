Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Storms return Sunday, heat to eventually follow

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a comfortable Saturday with dry conditions, storms return to the Tri-State on Sunday. While the heat is kept at bay in the near-term, hotter temperatures will return for the middle and end of the week ahead.

Saturday night will see a few clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most locations will stay dry. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday morning will start with a mix of clouds and sun along with the opportunity for a quick passing shower. Rain and storms will become more common during the afternoon as clouds thicken. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 80s.

Showers and storms taper Sunday night into Monday morning with patchy fog likely. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

The next heatwave begins on Wednesday. With continued dry conditions and ample sunshine, afternoon highs will jump to the mid 90s.

Thursday through Saturday will be hazy, hot, and humid with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. There is the opportunity for scattered showers and storms in the humid environment each day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heatwave breaks for now

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a week with uncomfortable heat and humidity, the trend finally breaks for a few days. However, a new heatwave will take shape towards the middle and end of the upcoming week.

Forecast

Heat-busting showers and storms pass

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Heat wave backs off for tolerable weekend ahead. But buyer beware as next week will turn the tides to heat again.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Wave Ends With Thunder

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Thunderstorms form in the heat of evening.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Latest News

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
Tony says the heat wave will continue Friday with some heat-busting thunderstorms by the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
First Warning Forecast

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the heatwave will steamroll on for the next few days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | High Heat, Downpour Threats Continue

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat wave conditions arrived mid last week and are still here with room to run!

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT