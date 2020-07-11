Heat-busting showers and storms pass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thundershowers break heat wave #1

The first heat wave of the summer ended with a cooling downpour on Friday evening in Collis P.‘s town. Huntington Tri-State airport measuring a fast and furious three-quarters of an inch of rain in a half hour gully washer. For Huntington this was the first rain of the month.

One casualty of the long, hot dry spell... a possibly serious car accident on I-64 west of 29th street. The downpour no doubt made the Interstate not only wet but perhaps also slippery as often happens after a long dry period. Any accumulation of grease, grime and oil on the road can over a week time period can turn the interstate slick when the first shower turns the road into a sheen of slick dirt

Moving ahead the July heat wave has been broken for a few days as north winds will arrive tonight and last into Saturday. With at least a partial Saturday afternoon cloud cover, temperatures will stay in the 80s all day long! That’s a welcomed change of paste we can all look forward to.

By Sunday the air will turn breezy and hot again, though right before we have a chance to hit 90 degrees clouds will form, then tower and in time unleash new showers and a gusty downpour in spots. Upper 80s will feel 90ish thanks to the rise in humidity.

Meanwhile next week all eyes will be on the retreating eastern USA heat wave that will merely back up to the Great Plains this weekend. Then another snort of hot, desert air will come our way mid-late next week when highs will soar back into the 90s.

