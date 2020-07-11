Advertisement

Heat-busting showers and storms pass

Better feel for weekend
Heat-busting thunderstorms and rain broke up July's first heat wave.
Heat-busting thunderstorms and rain broke up July's first heat wave.(Julia Mayo)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thundershowers break heat wave #1

The first heat wave of the summer ended with a cooling downpour on Friday evening in Collis P.‘s town. Huntington Tri-State airport measuring a fast and furious three-quarters of an inch of rain in a half hour gully washer. For Huntington this was the first rain of the month.

One casualty of the long, hot dry spell... a possibly serious car accident on I-64 west of 29th street. The downpour no doubt made the Interstate not only wet but perhaps also slippery as often happens after a long dry period. Any accumulation of grease, grime and oil on the road can over a week time period can turn the interstate slick when the first shower turns the road into a sheen of slick dirt

Moving ahead the July heat wave has been broken for a few days as north winds will arrive tonight and last into Saturday. With at least a partial Saturday afternoon cloud cover, temperatures will stay in the 80s all day long! That’s a welcomed change of paste we can all look forward to.

By Sunday the air will turn breezy and hot again, though right before we have a chance to hit 90 degrees clouds will form, then tower and in time unleash new showers and a gusty downpour in spots. Upper 80s will feel 90ish thanks to the rise in humidity.

Meanwhile next week all eyes will be on the retreating eastern USA heat wave that will merely back up to the Great Plains this weekend. Then another snort of hot, desert air will come our way mid-late next week when highs will soar back into the 90s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Storms return Sunday, heat to eventually follow

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
After a comfortable Saturday with dry conditions, storms return to the Tri-State on Sunday. While the heat is kept at bay in the near-term, much hotter temperatures will return for the middle and end of the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heatwave breaks for now

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a week with uncomfortable heat and humidity, the trend finally breaks for a few days. However, a new heatwave will take shape towards the middle and end of the upcoming week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Wave Ends With Thunder

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Thunderstorms form in the heat of evening.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Latest News

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
Tony says the heat wave will continue Friday with some heat-busting thunderstorms by the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Advisory Today

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
For the next two days, we will endure more mid-90s heat with humidity levels high enough to push the heat index (combination of temperature and heat on humans) to near 100 degrees.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
First Warning Forecast

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the heatwave will steamroll on for the next few days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | High Heat, Downpour Threats Continue

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat wave conditions arrived mid last week and are still here with room to run!

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT