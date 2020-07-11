Advertisement

“Herd That” Falls In TBT

Joe Johnson Scored 35 Points Against MU Alumni Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The summer run for “Herd That” ended Saturday in the TBT as they could find a way to stop Joe Johnson. The former 7 time NBA all-star scored a tournament record 35 points as they won 93-76. Overseas Elite now advances to the final four. Jon Elmore scored 23 points for “Herd That”. Overseas Elite jumped out to a decent lead in the first quarter and it got to 14 points in the second when it was 35-21. “Herd That” then started hitting some three’s which cut the lead to 3 in the second quarter and the score at the half was 47-41.

The second half is when Johnson really found his game as Overseas built a lead as much as 20 points and outscored the “Herd That” team 46-35. Chris Cokely added 17 points while Ryan Luther added 11 in the loss.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

