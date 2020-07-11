Ohio reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As of Saturday, The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has confirmed 60,328 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,328 from Friday.

When probable cases are included, ODH showed Ohio’s total number of coronavirus cases is 64,214.

Of the total amount of cases, 44,101 are presumed to be recovered.

Friday saw the largest spike in cases in a 21-day period, according to the ODH.

ODH reports 3,036 total deaths in Ohio due to COVID-19.

2,780 of those deaths are confirmed while 256 of the total number is probable, according to the ODH.

ODH’s data shows there are currently 8,770 hospitalizations and 2,169 people in the ICU.

