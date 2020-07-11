Advertisement

Student athletes react to getting the OK to start fall sports back up

On Friday during the West Virginia Governor's press conference, the WVSSAC said sports can start back up in August.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of student athletes gathered outside the West Virginia capitol Friday afternoon chanting: “coach, let us play” to Governor Jim Justice as he arrived.

“There’s a lot of people that want sports to go on and we’re willing to follow guidelines to make that happen,” said senior volleyball player at Riverside, Kimberly Howell.

Kimberly alongside her friend Abby Holderby were among the many athletes that came to the Capitol. They say they came out to ensure state officials knew how many people supported a “yes” to sports.

During the press conference, Bernie Dolan with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission said sports will be able to start back up come August.

Leaving seniors like Abby and Kimberly relieved for what’s to come in their future.

“I think both of us want to play college ball and that’s a big thing,” Holderby told WSAZ. “We haven’t been recruited yet and senior year I mean, that’s your last shot.”

Jakob Caudil will be a senior at Cabell-Midland, he’s also a captain on the football team, and said football is more than just a sport.

“I have colleges looking at me and they’re all basing off how I do this season so that’s why it means so much to me,” Caudil said. “It’s my dream to go D1 or D2. Play for my family, play for West Virginia.”

Caudil was the one to organize the rally Friday, he even reached out to people who are normally his competitors to show the Governor that right now, they are all on the same team.

“It feels good to come together, come here for the same cause and for him to say we’re more than likely going to have a season it feels good,” said senior on Buffalo High School football team, Jackson England.

“Kind of like unity, we’re all together. We’re all in the same boat and want the same thing,“ said Holderby.

Dolan said as far as marching bands go, there is not definite yet but he does anticipate bands being able to participate on their home turf. Traveling to away games will have to be further discussed due to travel.

Dolan also said he anticipates cheerleaders being present at home and away games since they are typically not a large squad.

We will keep following this story and bring you updates on the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Video

Family of five-year-old abuse victim speaks out

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family of Annabell Greene is speaking out for the first time.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 61 more cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The WV DHHR released new numbers Sunday morning.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue WV rally held at capitol steps

Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally members showed in support of law enforcement.

News

Family of 5-year-old who died from abuse heartbroken by what happened to her

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Annabell Greene passed away earlier this week from what investigators say were injuries sustained from acts of abuse.

News

How to report noncompliance to Kentucky mask order

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In the wake of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that requires Kentuckians wear a face covering while in public, law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth are saying they are not who you should call to report anyone not complying with the order.

Breaking

One dead after crash in Ripley, W.Va.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a portion of Ripley Road is shutdown while first responders from several departments are on scene.

VOD Recordings

HERD THAT FALLS IN TBT

Updated: 21 hours ago
HERD THAT TBT MARSHALL BASKETBALL

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-11-2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing