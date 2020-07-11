Student athletes react to getting the OK to start fall sports back up

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of student athletes gathered outside the West Virginia capitol Friday afternoon chanting: “coach, let us play” to Governor Jim Justice as he arrived.

“There’s a lot of people that want sports to go on and we’re willing to follow guidelines to make that happen,” said senior volleyball player at Riverside, Kimberly Howell.

Kimberly alongside her friend Abby Holderby were among the many athletes that came to the Capitol. They say they came out to ensure state officials knew how many people supported a “yes” to sports.

During the press conference, Bernie Dolan with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission said sports will be able to start back up come August.

Leaving seniors like Abby and Kimberly relieved for what’s to come in their future.

“I think both of us want to play college ball and that’s a big thing,” Holderby told WSAZ. “We haven’t been recruited yet and senior year I mean, that’s your last shot.”

Jakob Caudil will be a senior at Cabell-Midland, he’s also a captain on the football team, and said football is more than just a sport.

“I have colleges looking at me and they’re all basing off how I do this season so that’s why it means so much to me,” Caudil said. “It’s my dream to go D1 or D2. Play for my family, play for West Virginia.”

Caudil was the one to organize the rally Friday, he even reached out to people who are normally his competitors to show the Governor that right now, they are all on the same team.

“It feels good to come together, come here for the same cause and for him to say we’re more than likely going to have a season it feels good,” said senior on Buffalo High School football team, Jackson England.

“Kind of like unity, we’re all together. We’re all in the same boat and want the same thing,“ said Holderby.

Dolan said as far as marching bands go, there is not definite yet but he does anticipate bands being able to participate on their home turf. Traveling to away games will have to be further discussed due to travel.

Dolan also said he anticipates cheerleaders being present at home and away games since they are typically not a large squad.

