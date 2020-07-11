WV Cares Small Business Grant Program website goes live

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Small Businesses can now start the process of applying for a grant to help with financial stress as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grant Program is now live.

Business owners, with 1 to 35 employees, can start the process of registering as a vendor in the states wvOASIS system. You must be a registered vendor to receive the funds.

According to the website: "An eligible business can apply to be a registered Vendor—without needing to pay the typical $125 fee for registration as a Vendor—in wvOASIS at https://www.wvoasis.gov/, and clicking VSS."

This step must be completed, the website says, before applications open on Monday July 13. According to the website the vendor number you receive will be needed for the application process.

You will also need to register for electronic funds transfer https://www.wvsao.gov/ElectronicPayments/Default.

Originally, the program was making grants available to businesses that had 5 to 35 employees, and the grant maximum would have been up to $10,000.

However, the expansion of the grant program, to include businesses with 1 to 4 employees, changed the maximum grant to $5,000.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2020.

