Advertisement

18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eighteen people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Eighteen people were hospitalized with “non-life threatening injuries,” Raney said in a brief statement. He didn’t have additional details.

Previously officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It wasn't immediately known where on the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it's on active duty.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the four-night Republican National Convention will be worth the trouble.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Latest News

National Politics

Graham says he plans to call Mueller to testify before Senate panel

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to call Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 5 hours ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.