10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ten cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Boyd County.

The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

Another case involves a 16-year-old girl, while the other patients range in age of 21 to 64.

None of the new cases have been hospitalized.

This brings the county’s total to 95 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Three people have died.

Of the 95 cases, county health officials say 59 have recovered from the virus.

