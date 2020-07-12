277 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 3 new deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 277 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. Comparing cases reported from June 29 to July 5 with cases reported from July 6 to July 12, there is a 48.7% increase in positive cases.

The state total now stands at 19,389 cases.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

The governor also reported three new deaths in the state. The deaths include two men from Fayette County, ages 71 and 87, and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.

That raises the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 625.

“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loves ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open. It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school,” said Gov. Beshear. “So make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 475,983 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

