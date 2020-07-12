Advertisement

Back the Blue WV rally held at capitol steps

Rally members hold flags and signs in support of law enforcement.
Rally members hold flags and signs in support of law enforcement.(Kim Rafferty)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the wake of calls for defunding police departments after instances of police brutality across the country, a community is coming together to show their support for the men and women in the uniform.

Fred McComas is a retired police officer, and his group of retired law enforcement officers called the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club gathered at the capitol’s steps for a Back the Blue rally.

“We’re police officers. This is what we do, this is about us,” said McComas. “The officers need to know that they are supported and that is what we are here for. To let them know ‘Hey we got your back.‘”

Around 100 showed up to the rally put on by Jason Mccoy.

“Don’t judge every law enforcement officer based on what you see one law enforcement do that you don’t agree with,” said McCoy.

Jason said he wanted law enforcement in West Virginia to know they support them.

Counter protesters set up next to the entrance in support of the black lives matter movement.

“We are really asking for an end to the doctrine of qualified immunity which basically helps cops get away with murder,” said Protest organizer Iana Berkman.

She said they are in favor of defunding the police.

“We are asking to completely defund and abolish the police department because we believe there are better forms of governance and human beings have a right to govern themselves,” said Berkman.

Both the rally and counter protest were peaceful.

“Give them a chance to learn who they are. Go out into your community, when you see them stop them and talk to them. See what their stance is, don’t try to degrade them,” said McCoy.

Back the Blue WV organizers are planning more rallies in the future.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Video

Family of five-year-old abuse victim speaks out

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family of Annabell Greene is speaking out for the first time.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 61 more cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The WV DHHR released new numbers Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Family of 5-year-old who died from abuse heartbroken by what happened to her

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Annabell Greene passed away earlier this week from what investigators say were injuries sustained from acts of abuse.

News

How to report noncompliance to Kentucky mask order

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In the wake of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that requires Kentuckians wear a face covering while in public, law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth are saying they are not who you should call to report anyone not complying with the order.

Breaking

One dead after crash in Ripley, W.Va.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a portion of Ripley Road is shutdown while first responders from several departments are on scene.

VOD Recordings

HERD THAT FALLS IN TBT

Updated: 21 hours ago
HERD THAT TBT MARSHALL BASKETBALL

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-11-2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing