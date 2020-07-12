COVID-19 W.Va. | 61 more cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources announced Sunday morning that 61 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 206,920 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,207 total cases and 96 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (120/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (400/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (65/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (522/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (143/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (86/1), Raleigh (75/3), Randolph (186/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (23/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).

