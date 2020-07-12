Advertisement

Deputies still looking for person of interest in robbery and car jacking

Police Lights
Police Lights(Gray)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -New information has been released about an early Sunday robbery in Dunbar.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford tells WSAZ just before 2:30 Sunday morning, someone stopped a deputy to report a robbery at the Hot Spot on Washington Street West near Dunbar.

When deputies got there, the say they saw a man beside a car in the parking lot.

Rutherford says deputies told the man to stand still, but he took off running as the driver of the car sped off.

Deputies chased the car through parts of Cross Lanes, Nitro, and Dunbar where it ended in a crash after spike strips were deployed.

Amanda Renee Taylor, 43 of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, accessory before the fact, and fleeing. 

Deputies say hours later there was a car jacking in Dunbar that they believe may be related to the case.

A person of interest in the case was spotted just after 7 a.m. in Sissonville. Deputies say the man sped off, crashed, and ran off.

Deputies have identified the man as Timothy Lee Walding Jr., 40, of St. Albans.

Investigators spent the day Sunday, searching the area Walding was last seen. Deputies say K9 units and a helicopter were also used. Waldling has not been found.

There is a warrant for Walding’s arrest charging him for fleeing from an officer. However, he has not been charged with any other crimes at this time. 

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Local

Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Scioto County couple charged in five year old's murder hold criminal records.

News

Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey got 6,570 responses.

Latest News

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Boyd County Emergency Management agency says the cases involve a 52-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, two 21-year-old women and two other women, ages 43 and 46.

Local

Police respond to reported shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle.

Local

Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ news Staff
According to dispatchers, Arnett Hosten is missing from Beech Avenue in Charleston,

News

Gov. Jim Justice reinstates crowd size limit

Updated: 2 hours ago
“This is your answer right now. This is the only bullet in the gun right now,” said Gov. Justice while holding up a mask.

Local

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Ashland Independent Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size, cancels all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“We’ve got to significantly restrict the crowd size again. We went to 100, now we are going to go back to 25,” said Gov. Jim Justice.