Deputies still looking for person of interest in robbery and car jacking

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -New information has been released about an early Sunday robbery in Dunbar.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford tells WSAZ just before 2:30 Sunday morning, someone stopped a deputy to report a robbery at the Hot Spot on Washington Street West near Dunbar.

When deputies got there, the say they saw a man beside a car in the parking lot.

Rutherford says deputies told the man to stand still, but he took off running as the driver of the car sped off.

Deputies chased the car through parts of Cross Lanes, Nitro, and Dunbar where it ended in a crash after spike strips were deployed.

Amanda Renee Taylor, 43 of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, accessory before the fact, and fleeing.

Deputies say hours later there was a car jacking in Dunbar that they believe may be related to the case.

A person of interest in the case was spotted just after 7 a.m. in Sissonville. Deputies say the man sped off, crashed, and ran off.

Deputies have identified the man as Timothy Lee Walding Jr., 40, of St. Albans.

Investigators spent the day Sunday, searching the area Walding was last seen. Deputies say K9 units and a helicopter were also used. Waldling has not been found.

There is a warrant for Walding’s arrest charging him for fleeing from an officer. However, he has not been charged with any other crimes at this time.

