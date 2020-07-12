Advertisement

Family of 5-year-old who died from abuse heartbroken by what happened to her

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The family of five-year-old Annabell Greene has many questions after her death earlier this week.

“I want the question to be answered,” Greene’s uncle James Euton said. “Why would someone want to hurt a five-year-old?”

Euton says Greene was full of innocence, dreaming to be a fire fighter or a veterinarian. A child-like hope and wonder that will be one of the many things that he will miss.

“(I’ll miss) coming to see her and getting her hugs and saying ‘Hi, Uncle Rowdy’ and saying she loves me and asking if I could play Barbie dolls with her,” said Euton.

New Boston police arrested Greene’s grandfather and her step-grandmother for first-degree murder and child endangerment after they say Greene died from injuries sustained by acts of abuse.

The two were denied bond Friday after being arraigned on aggravated murder charges.

It was a development the family is still trying to come to terms with, but sticking together and hoping for justice.

“It’s a terrifying thing,” Euton said. “But i’m here. It’s been rough the past few days and we hope they get justice for what they did.”

