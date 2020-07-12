Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Eyeing new heatwave this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Afternoon temperatures will be kept in check for the start of the work week before a new blast of summer heat arrives for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The latter half of the week will also see the daily risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered storms with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday evening through around midnight, then expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with fairly quiet conditions. Patchy fog is likely as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. No rain is expected.

Dry conditions will continue on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s.

The new heatwave starts on Wednesday as highs surge to the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday through Sunday will see a spike in humidity, allowing for a daily risk of scattered showers and storms under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will be driven by exactly which locations see rain and when, but when it is not raining, expect highs to stay in the mid 90s. Little relief from the heat will be felt in the mornings, as low temperatures bottom out near 70 degrees each day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

