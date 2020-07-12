Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is connected to a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

Deputies tell WSAZ the Hot Spot in Dunbar was robbed early Sunday morning.

As the suspects were getting away, deputies were able to chase them until the driver of the getaway car crashed.

Deputies arrested the driver, Amanda Taylor, 43 from St. Albans for armed robbery. A man who was in the car took off running.

The man was spotted several hours later near White Oak Lane in Sissonville. A deputy chased him, but he got out of his car and ran into a wooded area and hasn’t been found.

Deputies confirm to WSAZ that a search for the man is ongoing in the area where he was last seen, and a helicopter is being used.

Investigators say it is believed that a car jacking in Dunbar shortly after the robbery and crash is related to the incident.

