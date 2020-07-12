Advertisement

How to report noncompliance to Kentucky mask order

The mask mandate will be in effect for 30 days.
The mask mandate will be in effect for 30 days.(WKYT/Olivia Russell)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In the wake of Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that requires Kentuckians wear a face covering while in public, law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth are saying they are not who you should call to report anyone not complying with the order.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says they have gotten several messages asking if they will be enforcing the executive order. They say they are not because they can only enforce laws created by legislative action and voted into law.

Beshear’s executive order does not fall under that category.

If you wish to report someone not following the guidelines, or a business not enforcing the order, you should call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline, (833) 597-2337.

Anyone with concerns or questions should also contact their local health department.

Do not call 911 for mask-related complaints. The number is for emergencies only, and dispatchers will not be able to help.

The sheriff’s office says business owners do have the right to refuse service to anyone based on their own story policies.

If a customer is asked to leave, and refuses, the store owner can call police and the customer can be charged with criminal trespassing.

