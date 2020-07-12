One dead after crash in Ripley, W.Va.

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a crash Saturday in Ripley.

Officials with the Ripley Fire Dept. tell WSAZ the crash between two cars happened on U.S. Rt. 62 near Cottageville.

Another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released how the crash happened as they are still working on crash reconstruction.

The road was shut down, however one lane has reopened.

