Man hides behind tree in front yard after running from deputies

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County deputies have arrested a man after they say he ran from them following a car accident.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a crash at the left fork of Marrowbone. Investigators say that a witness told them Thomas Spaulding, of Kermit, side-swiped another vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies say they found Spaulding at his home hiding behind a tree. He was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, improper registration, driving while license suspended and failure to report an accident.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.