Ohio reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has confirmed that as of Sunday, there are a total of 3,058 COVID-19 deaths due to COVID-19, 22 deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 61,669 cases of COVID-19 being reported by ODH Sunday, an increase of 1,341 from Saturday.

When probable cases are included, ODH showed Ohio’s total number of coronavirus cases is 65,592.

ODH reports there are 44,663 presumed people to have recovered from COVID-19.

ODH’s data shows there are currently 8,842 cumulative hospitalizations and 2,185 people in the ICU.

