OHSAA Releases Sunday Statement

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - High school athletes in Ohio can now circle August 1st on their calendar as that is still the target date where they can start practice. The OHSAA released this statement late Sunday afternoon which is “the OHSAA is proceeding as if fall sports will occur as planned, meaning official practices will being on August 1 and we will conduct our usual series of tournaments in our 10 fall sports. As we have seen during this pandemic, those plans can be modified or cancelled quickly.”

The organization re-released this information Sunday when rumors of moving football to the spring started to gain traction. The original memo was sent to schools last Tuesday.

