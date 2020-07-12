Advertisement

Payne Picks Herd

2019 Kennedy Award Winner Verbally Commits To Marshall
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Poca’s top Dot will be heading to Marshall to play football. Senior running back Ethan Payne tweeted Sunday that he is “he is staying home and 100% committed to Marshall University!”

Payne won the 2019 Kennedy Award which goes to the top football player in West Virginia as he played both running back and defensive back. Last year, he helped the Dots get an 11-1 record, a trip to the Class AA quarterfinals, rushed for 2,845 yards and scored 49 touchdowns.

