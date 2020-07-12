Advertisement

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the four-night Republican National Convention will be worth the trouble.

National

18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 9 minutes ago
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The spike in cases includes a 7-month-old boy who is in home isolation.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Latest News

National Politics

Graham says he plans to call Mueller to testify before Senate panel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to call Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Helicopter being used to search for robbery suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A helicopter is being used Sunday to look for a man deputies say is a suspect in a robbery overnight in Dunbar.

National

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.