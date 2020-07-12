WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

0-2-7-1

(zero, two, seven, one)

03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million