6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.

It says the cases involve a 52-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, two 21-year-old women and two other women, ages 43 and 46.

All of the affected people are self-isolating at home.

Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a face covering when in public, if possible.

