6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.
It says the cases involve a 52-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, two 21-year-old women and two other women, ages 43 and 46.
All of the affected people are self-isolating at home.
Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a face covering when in public, if possible.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.